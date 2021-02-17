- Video: Jimmy Butler tells Dwyane Wade he’s ‘tired of being compared’ to him
Video: Jimmy Butler tells Dwyane Wade he’s ‘tired of being compared’ to him
Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler is tired of getting compared to Heat legend Dwyane Wade.
The veteran hilariously expressed his displeasure with the constant comparisons on TNT.
Jimmy Butler: "I'm tired of being compared to Dwyane Wade… Man, screw Dwyane Wade" pic.twitter.com/ZgFOqdc5Kl
— CJ Fogler Ol' Steroid Ass #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) February 17, 2021
“I’m tired of being compared,” Butler barked. “Everything I do I got to be compared to Dwyane Wade, ‘Oh you just passed Dwyane Wade on the triple-doubles list.’ Man, screw Dwyane Wade.”
Wade, 39, is unquestionably the most iconic player in Heat history.
The franchise’s all-time leading scorer guided the Heat to three championships during his illustrious career in the league. He won the 2006 NBA Finals MVP trophy.
The 13-time All-Star retired from the NBA in 2019. Wade finished his career with averages of 22.0 points, 5.4 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game.
Shortly after the Heat saw Wade call it quits, the franchise acquired Butler in the 2019 offseason. In Butler’s first season with the organization, he led the Heat to the 2020 NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Heat take on the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday.
