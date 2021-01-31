- Video: Jimmy Butler talks trash to Kings bench while at the free-throw line
- Report: Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler to return tonight vs. Sacramento Kings
- Duncan Robinson admits he thought he’d get cut after running into Miami Heat coaches during night out
- Bam Adebayo responds to ruthless fan who calls him ‘b—h’ after performance vs. Clippers
- Report: There’s ‘optimism’ that Jimmy Butler will make return in Saturday’s game vs. Kings
- Paul Pierce adamantly states that the Miami Heat won’t make the playoffs this year
- Dwyane Wade’s heavy sigh of relief after finally understanding GameStop, AMC chaos
- Report: Tyler Herro to play Thursday night vs. Clippers while Jimmy Butler remains out
- Report: Jimmy Butler has lost more than 12 pounds in a week
- Report: Jimmy Butler’s status upgraded for Thursday night’s game vs. Clippers
Video: Jimmy Butler talks trash to Kings bench while at the free-throw line
- Updated: January 30, 2021
After being out for three weeks, Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler is back, and it appears that his mojo is also back.
In Saturday’s game against the Sacramento Kings, he talked some trash before hitting his 10th consecutive free throw.
Jimmy Butler yells out “Ten” before hitting his 10th free throw in a row pic.twitter.com/Tte94QoNbO
— gifdsports (@gifdsports) January 31, 2021
Butler had been out since Jan. 9 due to the NBA’s COVID-19 safety protocols. So far this season, he has appeared in only seven contests including Saturday’s game.
Not coincidently, the Heat have struggled without him.
They currently hold a 6-12 record, which is one of the worst records in the NBA. It has come as a shock to their fans, who witnessed them reach the NBA Finals just a few months ago.
With Tyler Herro also back in action, the Heat are gradually getting closer to being at full strength.
They will need to catch fire and string together some winning streaks soon to ensure that they will return to the NBA Playoffs this spring.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login