Video: Jimmy Butler and Trae Young get into a dust-up during Game 1
- Updated: April 17, 2022
Game 1 of the first-round series between the Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks is underway.
It did not take long for things to get chippy, as stars Jimmy Butler and Trae Young got into it during the first quarter.
Jimmy Butler and Trae Young have to be separated 👀 pic.twitter.com/6kaSF5fOhc
— Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) April 17, 2022
Butler was on his way to the basket when he got tangled up with Young in the open court. The two shared some words were later assessed with a technical foul each.
Double technicals called on Jimmy Butler and Trae Young. Young wrapped up Butler on a take foul in the open court, and the two exchanged some words, bumps and stares.
— Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) April 17, 2022
The Hawks reached the playoffs after winning two games in the play-in tournament. Miami finished first in the Eastern Conference during the regular season.
It will surely be an exciting series, as Atlanta reached the Eastern Conference Finals last season. Miami, on the other hand, reached the NBA Finals in 2020 and will look to make a return this year.
