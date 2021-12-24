Video: Jake Paul gets warned by security over courtside pranks during Miami Heat-Detroit Pistons game

Social media star and boxer Jake Paul was in attendance for the Miami Heat’s game against the Detroit Pistons on Thursday.

He almost got himself into some trouble, as he was warned by security over some of his courtside antics.

Paul got to experience a Heat victory on Thursday, as Miami came away with a 115-112 win. It was a little too close for comfort, but the Heat were able to get the job done.

Miami got big performances from Kyle Lowry, Max Strus and Tyler Herro along the way.

Lowry went for 21 points on 9-for-15 shooting from the field and 2-for-5 shooting from beyond the arc. He also added four rebounds and six assists.

Strus, who has been playing at a very high level lately, put together a very impressive performance. He scored 26 points on 10-for-18 shooting from the field and 5-for-11 shooting from deep. He also brought down six rebounds.

As for Herro, he came off the bench and racked up 29 points, four rebounds and four assists. He went 11-for-21 from the field and 3-for-5 on 3-pointers.

The Heat have won two straight games, and they’ll look to extend that streak after Christmas. Miami holds a solid 20-13 record at the moment, which is the fourth-best mark in the Eastern Conference.

The Heat are hoping to prove to the NBA that their run in the Orlando, Fla. bubble was not a fluke. A deep postseason run in the current campaign would likely be enough to put the rest of the league on notice.