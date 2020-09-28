- Video: Heat fans seen going berserk in Miami after team advances to NBA Finals
- Video: Jimmy Butler discusses having to go through LeBron James-Led team to get to promised land
- Dwyane Wade goes after Paul Pierce after Miami Heat beat Boston Celtics: ‘You know where I live’
- Erik Spoelstra and Bam Adebayo speak out on facing LeBron James and Lakers in NBA Finals
- Video: Bam Adebayo destroys Daniel Theis with vicious poster dunk
- Dwyane Wade gives huge shout-out to LeBron James after making his 10th NBA Finals
- Report: Los Angeles Lakers want to face Miami Heat in NBA Finals
- Tom Thibodeau heaps praise on Pat Riley, looking to mimic Miami Heat culture with New York Knicks
- Report: Jimmy Butler didn’t like ‘lack of professionalism’ on Minnesota Timberwolves
- Paul Pierce throws massive shade at Tyler Herro for calling himself a ‘bucket’
Video: Heat fans seen going berserk in Miami after team advances to NBA Finals
- Updated: September 27, 2020
On Sunday, the Miami Heat continued an impressive, Cinderella-like run as they eliminated the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
Now that their team will play in the NBA Finals, Heat fans have taken to the streets of South Florida to celebrate.
Heat fans going up
(🎥 @cnineteeeen) pic.twitter.com/oWgyaLWVgT
— NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) September 28, 2020
Things are picking up here in Hialeah #HEATWIN @MiamiHEAT pic.twitter.com/Lb6YG4QF3V
— Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) September 28, 2020
Miami seemed likely to make the playoffs this season once it acquired All-Star Jimmy Butler in a huge trade last summer.
But no one outside of the Miami area expected the team to do anything beyond appearing in the postseason.
Instead, the Heat rolled the heavily favored Milwaukee Bucks in the second round of the playoffs, then took care of the Celtics in the next round.
The Heat will have their work cut out for them if they’re to win their fourth NBA title, as they will have to overcome LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers.
If the Heat slow down the pace against L.A., and especially if young studs such as Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro continue to impress, perhaps an even bigger celebration will be held in South Florida in a couple of weeks.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login