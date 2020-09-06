- Video: Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Immediate Reaction After Bucks Win Game 4
- Video: Giannis Antetokounmpo Goes Down Screaming as He Suffers Brutal Injury in Game 4
- Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game 4 Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Online and on TV
- Report: Bucks Could Be Without Giannis Antetokounmpo in Game 4 vs. Heat
- Report: Miami Heat Now Favored to Reach NBA Finals From Eastern Conference
- Jimmy Butler Reveals What Udonis Haslem Told Him in Game 3 to Light Fire Under Him
- Meyers Leonard Makes It Clear That Jimmy Butler Is Better Than Giannis Antetokounmpo
- Jimmy Butler Offers Scary Miami Heat Mentality After Going Up 3-0 on Milwaukee Bucks
- Video: Jimmy Butler Scores on Giannis Antetokounmpo, Proceeds to Talk Trash to Bucks Bench
- Dwyane Wade Uses Kobe Bryant to Offer Perfect Depiction of Mood After Miami Heat Go Up 3-0
Video: Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Immediate Reaction After Bucks Win Game 4
- Updated: September 6, 2020
On Sunday, the Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo was in the lineup for Game 4 against the Miami Heat despite an ankle injury.
The presumptive MVP, however, reaggravated the ailment in the second quarter and was forced to sit out the rest of the game.
The Bucks still managed to win, 118-115, in overtime, and afterward, Antetokounmpo showed his gratitude to his teammates.
Giannis enjoying the win 🔥 pic.twitter.com/V4LOcqtiKG
— NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) September 6, 2020
Trailing the series 0-3, the Bucks could’ve subconsciously given up, especially with rumors swirling that Antetokounmpo may wear a different uniform next season.
Instead, they overcame an early deficit to survive for at least one more game.
Khris Middleton led the way with 36 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.
For Miami, Bam Adebayo had a strong game with 26 points, 12 boards and eight assists, but it wasn’t enough to complete the sweep.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login