Video: Giannis Antetokounmpo Gets Mad at Reporter That Asks Why He Didn’t Guard Jimmy Butler
- Updated: August 31, 2020
Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler torched the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of their series on Monday night.
He also scored some huge buckets in the final minutes of the game.
When a reporter asked Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo about guarding Butler near the end of the game, the big man got a bit snippy in his response.
Giannis on whether he asked to switch onto Jimmy at the end of the game: “No, I didn’t. Why would you ask that? … I’ll do whatever coach tell me to do.”
(via @BenGolliver)pic.twitter.com/IaLH8pNeah
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 1, 2020
It’s not a mystery why Antetokounmpo wasn’t happy to talk about Butler’s offensive exploits in the game.
The Heat All-Star scored a postseason career-high 40 points in Monday’s game. He also contributed four rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block.
As for Antetokounmpo, he had a fairly middling game for his standards. He finished with a near triple-double of 18 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists.
The Heat won the game, 115-104.
With Game 1 in the books, the Heat will look to remain undefeated in the postseason when they suit up for Game 2 on Wednesday.
If Butler continues to stay hot, the Heat could certainly shock the Bucks in a series upset.
