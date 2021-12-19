Video: Erik Spoelstra lavishes Juwan Howard with kind words in front of Michigan’s basketball team

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra recently showed his support for former Heat player Juwan Howard.

Spoelstra visited the locker room of the University of Michigan men’s basketball team and gave the squad a pep talk while heaping praise upon the former NBA champion.

“He’s the best mentor in our Association,” Spoelstra said of Howard. “He was that way as a player. He’s been my best mentor. As an assistant coach, he mentored me. He’s bringing that leadership and mentorship and coaching to all of you.”

The Heat are on the last leg of their four-game road trip, which will culminate in a match versus the Detroit Pistons on Sunday. This allowed Spoelstra and other members of the Heat organization the opportunity to watch Howard help lead his Michigan team to a blowout win on Saturday night against Southern Utah University.

Howard has been coaching Michigan since 2019. Prior to his tenure with the Wolverines, he had served as an assistant coach for the Heat for six years.

The retired big man also played for the Heat during the last three years of his playing career. He was part of Miami’s championship teams back in 2012 and 2013.

In his short time as a college coach, he has already found great success. He led Michigan to a 23-5 record last season, his second with the team, and helped it win a regular season conference title.

As for the Heat, they will look to extend their two-game win streak when they play against the Pistons on Sunday.