Video: Erik Spoelstra gets ignored by referee as he calls timeout on final possession vs. Pacers
- Updated: March 21, 2021
The Miami Heat lost a close one to the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, as they fell 109-106 at AmericanAirlines Arena.
Jimmy Butler’s game-tying 3-point attempt came up short, but it appeared that Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra wanted to call a timeout before Butler’s final shot.
Heat lose 109-106 pic.twitter.com/OHe8ga2Zlk
— Five Reasons Sports Network (@5ReasonsSports) March 21, 2021
After Miami grabbed the rebound, Spoelstra immediately signaled for what looked to be a timeout, but the official ran right past him without making the call.
Spoelstra then seemed to allow the play to happen, but Butler’s shot came up short.
While Miami would have had a chance to run a play out of a timeout, there is no guarantee that it would’ve given it a better look than Butler’s pull-up jumper.
Still, Heat fans will be left wondering if the outcome could have been changed had Spoelstra been granted the timeout.
The Heat are now 22-21 on the season and currently are the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference after today’s loss.
