Video: Dwyane Wade Shows Off Incredible Kobe Bryant-Inspired Way of Wades
- Updated: July 19, 2020
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade took to Instagram to show off new editions of his signature shoe, Way of Wade, inspired by Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.
"Great things come from hard work and perseverance. No excuses." @DwyaneWade gives us a glimpse of these Kobe-inspired Way Of Wade's pic.twitter.com/MPUm0vgo3e
— ESPN (@espn) July 20, 2020
The three shoes shown in the video come in the colors purple and gold, white and purple and violet and purple.
Throughout his NBA career, Bryant wore two different numbers, No. 8 and No. 24, and both of those numbers can be seen on the tongues of the shoes. There are halos right above the numbers.
In the inner sole of the shoes, there is a famous quote from Bryant that says, “Great things come from hard work and perseverance. No excuses.”
Earlier this year, the 38-year-old made it known that building a relationship with Bryant was something he was proud of.
Bryant passed away in January of this year in a helicopter accident.
It’s nice to see this type of tribute for Bryant coming from Wade. Although the two were never teammates in the NBA, they were able to win a gold medal together with Team USA during the 2008 Olympics.
