- Video: Dwyane Wade Offers Huge Words of Praise for Utah Jazz Star Donovan Mitchell
- Report: Miami Heat List 3 Players on Injury Report Ahead of Critical Game 1 vs. Indiana Pacers
- Report: Kendrick Nunn to Be Replaced in Starting Lineup vs. Indiana Pacers
- Report: Miami Heat Release Encouraging Update on Derrick Jones Jr. and Status for Game 1
- 5 Clear-Cut Reasons the Miami Heat Will Dominate the Indiana Pacers in the Playoffs
- Brad Stevens Warns NBA About Miami Heat’s Potential in Upcoming NBA Playoffs
- Former Miami Heat Forward Says Heat Going to Win It All in NBA Bubble
- Jimmy Butler Makes Surprising Statement on Matchup With T.J. Warren Ahead of Playoffs
- Udonis Haslem Preaches Incredibly Confident Message on Miami Heat’s Chances to Win Title
- Insane Stat Proves How Crucial Duncan Robinson Is to Miami Heat’s Success
Video: Dwyane Wade Offers Huge Words of Praise for Utah Jazz Star Donovan Mitchell
- Updated: August 17, 2020
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade offered some lofty praise for Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell.
The three-time NBA champion picked Mitchell when asked who reminds him the most of himself in today’s NBA.
.@DwyaneWade on @spidadmitchell (from today’s @OldManAndThree pod) – pic.twitter.com/1IDbYjkIBp
— JJ Redick (@jj_redick) August 17, 2020
“Donovan Mitchell,” Wade said. “Undersized, underrated coming in, plays kind of similar. I mean he can shoot better than me, obviously, but he plays very similar to the way I play.
“And this is a guy who I’ve mentored, obviously. He realized that he plays similar to me and reached out to me on multiple occasions.”
Mitchell, 23, is coming off a historic playoff game on Monday against the Denver Nuggets. He dropped 57 points in an overtime loss, becoming the first player since Michael Jordan to score 57 or more points in a playoff defeat.
Being compared to Wade certainly is a huge compliment for Mitchell.
Wade is one of the best shooting guards in NBA history.
A 13-time All-Star, Wade averaged 22.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game during his career.
It’s nice to see that Mitchell has already recognized the similarities in his game and reached out to Wade for advice.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login