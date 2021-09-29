Video: Dwyane Wade hilariously struggles to outdo Rudy Gobert and Hassan Whiteside in 3-point competition

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade was seen having a casual 3-point shooting contest with Rudy Gobert and Hassan Whiteside.

Gobert and Whiteside aren’t exactly known as shooters. Surprisingly, Wade had a hard time beating them.

Pendant ce temps… Dwyane Wade, Hassan Whiteside et Rudy Gobert

Rudy et Hassan, les nouveaux splash brothers ?

Wade wasn’t much of a 3-point shooter himself during his career. He shot 3-pointers at a much higher volume than Gobert and Whiteside currently do, but he made just 29.3 percent of his shots from deep during his playing days.

Fortunately, the 13-time All-Star didn’t need a lethal outside shot to have a great career. He retired from the NBA with averages of 22.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game, winning three NBA titles along the way.

Wade, Gobert and Whiteside are all members of the Utah Jazz organization now. Wade is a partial owner of the franchise. Meanwhile, Gobert and Whiteside are key pieces of the team’s frontcourt.

Utah will hope to challenge for an NBA title in the 2021-22 season.