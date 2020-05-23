Video: Dwyane Wade Goes Blonde as He Flaunts Interesting New Hairstyle

Don't Miss
- Updated: May 23, 2020
Former Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade has made another hair change.
The 13-time All-Star is now…blonde?
New-look @DwyaneWade with words from Snoop ✊ pic.twitter.com/CtHdpCTygJ
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 23, 2020
The video comes after Wade posted a photo on Instagram debuting pink hair just a day ago.
Wade is definitely having some fun trying new things while the United States remains on a partial lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now fans can debate on which color he may choose next.
