Video: Dominant Kyle Lowry shows out at Miami Heat practice

New Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry is already showing off his talents during the team’s training camp and appears focused on making sure his decision to join the Heat was the right one.

The 35-year-old Lowry was acquired from the Toronto Raptors in a sign-and-trade during the offseason and could give the Heat a big boost in the backcourt.

Over the course of Lowry’s 15-year NBA career, he’s developed into an all-around player with career averages of 14.9 points, 6.2 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game.

The Heat are certainly hoping that Lowry can deliver, considering that he was signed to a three-year deal worth an estimated $85 million, including $26.98 million this season.

If Lowry can mesh quickly with his new teammates, he and the Heat could potentially make a serious bid for an NBA title, a pinnacle he reached while with the Raptors in 2019.