- Updated: October 25, 2020
One Miami Heat fan has taken his devotion toward the team to a new level by having the Heat logo tattooed onto his head.
He really loves his team
(IG: bronnerbros) pic.twitter.com/2Dz726PjOk
— NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) October 25, 2020
Ordinarily, simple cheering for the Heat or watching them is enough for the vast majority of fans.
The process of getting any tattoo often involves spending countless hours sitting in a chair while the artist crafts the design requested. There’s no indication exactly how long the person needed for this finished product, but it appears to have turned out well and without any problems.
Exactly who the individual remains unknown, but the man will undoubtedly be the center of attention wherever he goes, given his unique look.
There may be some clamor for the Heat to reward this passionate fan for his gesture, but they’re likely to be more focused on trying to improve the team.
The fact that the fan got this tattoo after the team came up short in the finals is intriguing and offers questions about what he’ll do if and when the Heat are able to win their fourth NBA title.
