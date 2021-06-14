Video: David Aldridge says Miami Heat ‘makes sense’ as potential landing spot for Kemba Walker

The Miami Heat will need to address several holes in their roster in the coming offseason.

NBA reporter David Aldridge believes that Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker could help fill the void at the point guard position for the Heat.

“If you told me Toronto was trying to get Kemba Walker, I’d go, ‘Yeah, that makes sense. That makes a lot of sense for them,’” Aldridge said on the Celtics Beat podcast. “They still have a window. They still think they can contend. If you told me we could replace Kyle Lowry with a fixed-cost player in Kemba Walker? It’s a high cost, but it’s a fixed cost. I know what I’m gonna pay. Yeah, that makes sense for me with the group they have. “Miami, same thing, makes sense. [Goran] Dragic is on his way out. They’ll probably re-sign him for short money. But they need a point guard long-term, and Kemba’s pretty good. So, there’s suitors. There’s teams where it makes sense to go get Kemba Walker.”

Miami struggled offensively this past season and could certainly use another talented option on that side of the ball.

Adding Walker could potentially help solve Miami’s offensive woes. The 31-year-old point guard has career averages of 19.9 points and 5.4 assists per game.