Early in the Miami Heat’s Thursday contest against the Philadelphia 76ers, forward Chris Silva made a huge statement on Sixers superstar Joel Embiid by blocking his shot emphatically.

Embiid is arguably the league’s best true center right now. He’s averaging 26.6 points and 12.1 rebounds per game coming into Thursday’s game.

At 8-4, the Sixers are one of the NBA’s best teams in the early going of the 2020-21 season.

The Heat, meanwhile, are at a dismal 4-5 and are currently outside of the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference.

They badly need some wins against contenders such as the Sixers, especially since they have other tough games against the Brooklyn Nets, Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers coming up later this month.

Unfortunately, the Heat fell behind by a sizable margin by the end of the first quarter against Philly.