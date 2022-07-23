Video: Bam Adebayo goes off at Miami Pro League, knocks down multiple 3s in epic performance

Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo seemingly had a monster performance in the Miami Pro League and showcased an advanced offensive game in the process.

Adebayo showed off his handle and made shots from beyond the arc. He also threw down a sweet reverse dunk in the game.

Bam Shooting 3s is the Upgrade Miami Needed. pic.twitter.com/bDYU1iUzQQ — 💔 (@STA1Butler) July 23, 2022

Adebayo is coming off one of his best seasons as a scorer in the 2021-22 campaign, and he’d take his game to the next level if he were to start knocking down 3-point shots with consistency.

Last season, Adebayo averaged 19.1 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 0.8 blocks per game while shooting 55.7 percent from the field. However, he attempted just six shots from beyond the arc all season, and he missed all of them.

Adebayo’s development as an offensive player is crucial for the Heat going forward. While Jimmy Butler is clearly the team’s No. 1 option, the Heat will need Adebayo to be a consistent scoring presence on the inside to win an NBA title.

If the 25-year-old also becomes a threat from 3-point range, he’ll become much harder to handle for opposing defenses. Adebayo’s jump shot is already solid, as he shot 40.4 percent on attempts between 10 and 16 feet from the basket last season.

The Heat, led by Adebayo and Butler, made the Eastern Conference Finals in the 2021-22 season. As Adebayo puts in work this offseason in showcases like the Miami Pro League, fans are hoping he can build some positive momentum and carry it over into the 2022-23 season for the Heat.