With the Miami Heat on the brink of reaching the NBA Finals, center Bam Adebayo is having the game of his life.

At one point in the fourth quarter, he took Boston Celtics big man Daniel Theis off the dribble, drove to the hoop and threw down a monster slam dunk.

Bam is taking over pic.twitter.com/hqy3vmeEfP — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) September 28, 2020

In his third season out of the University of Kentucky, Adebayo has had a breakout season this year.

His major improvements in several facets of the game earned him his first All-Star bid.

If the Heat succeed in reaching the championship series, Adebayo’s ability to defend, score near the rim and handle the ball will be a big key in neutralizing Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis.