Victor Oladipo speaks out on season debut with Miami Heat: ‘My whole life I’ve been resilient’

After getting injured nearly a year ago, Victor Oladipo finally made his return to game action for the Miami Heat on Monday against the Houston Rockets.

He scored 11 points and dished off four assists in 15 minutes, and afterward, he talked about his mindset as far as his recovery.

"My whole life I've been resilient, and this has made me stronger than I've ever been before" Listen to @VicOladipo's full postgame remarks after his return to the NBA floor for the first time in over 300 days 🔊@MiamiHEAT | #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/QkBuO2gwJ8 — Bally Sports Florida & Bally Sports Sun (@BallySportsFL) March 8, 2022

Oladipo has been riddled with injuries for the past few years. He had a ruptured quad back in the 2018-19 campaign and has struggled to stay healthy ever since.

Prior to that quad ailment, he was an All-Star caliber player who was known for his speed and quickness. He was named to the NBA’s midseason classic twice, and he also earned All-Defensive First Team and Most Improved Player honors in 2018.

Oladipo originally came into the league as the second overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft.

Against Houston, he was efficient, shooting 4-of-7 from the field and 2-of-3 from 3-point range. The Heat flexed their defensive muscles against the Rockets to earn a 123-106 win.

For Miami, Tyler Herro led the way by exploding for 31 points, while Jimmy Butler added 21 points. As a team, the heat shot a sizzling 14-of-31 from beyond the arc.

The victory put them three games ahead of the Philadelphia 76ers for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

The next two games for Miami will be tough, as it will face the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday. Later this month the Heat will play the Sixers and Golden State Warriors.