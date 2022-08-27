Victor Oladipo says anybody who counted him out can ‘hold that L’

Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo seems incredibly confident that he is on the verge of a major comeback season.

Throughout the 2022 NBA offseason, he has been issuing messages of extreme confidence, and he even declared that he believes he is “one of the best players in the world.”

Now, the former All-Star has issued yet another confident statement in terms of how his doubters are going to feel in the coming months. He took to Instagram and said that anyone who has counted him out in the past can “hold that L.”

It is great to see that Oladipo is feeling confident about what is to come for him in the 2022-23 NBA season. He’s been through more adversity than many NBA players face in their entire careers.

In eight regular season games last season, he averaged just 12.4 points, 3.5 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game. At one point, it was not even clear whether he would have a spot in the team’s playoff rotation.

As it turned out, however, injuries to other players on the roster forced Oladipo into the postseason rotation, and he did not miss out on the opportunity to prove that he’s still a fantastic player.

He had numerous impressive performances on both sides of the floor. Some of his best playoff games came in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics.

In a Game 3 victory against Boston, Oladipo scored just five points, but he recorded four big steals. He was a lockdown defender all game long and played a crucial role in getting Miami the win.

In the next game, he recorded 23 points, six assists and four rebounds in a loss. He was one of the lone bright spots for the Heat in that contest.

Now, he’s clearly looking to take that energy into the 2022-23 season. If he can reach the level he was once at, the Heat’s entire trajectory for the upcoming season may change.