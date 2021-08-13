Udonis Haslem’s hilarious NSFW story about Goran Dragic hustling Miami Heat teammates in poker

Miami Heat veteran Udonis Haslem indicated in blunt terms during a recent podcast that former Heat guard Goran Dragic had a habit of hustling his Heat teammates during games of poker.

Haslem appeared on “The Long Shot” podcast with teammate Duncan Robinson and pointed out the bond between the players in last year’s bubble before then noting Dragic’s habit of feigning a lack of knowledge about poker.

“But I needed these guys just as much as they needed me,” Haslem said. “Every now and then, they get me out a little golfing, fishing, playing poker, just different things like that.”

After Robinson indicated that Haslem frequently won in poker against him, Haslem then offered his profane anecdote about Dragic.

“Yeah, but then f—– Goran, f—–, ‘I don’t know how to play.’ Take all our f—– money on the table. F— outta here man.”

Dragic was dealt to the Toronto Raptors as part of the sign-and-trade deal for Kyle Lowry, ending the veteran guard’s connection with the franchise.

Haslem played sparingly during a good portion of Dragic’s time with the Heat, but he clearly recalls some amusing memories that emphasize the connection between the two players.

Despite that lack of playing time, Haslem has been given free rein when it comes to deciding when his lengthy career comes to an end. In future years, his poker interactions with Dragic is likely to be recalled again.