Udonis Haslem Says Finishing Season in Bubble Will Be All Mental, Miami Heat Are Most ‘Mentally Tough’ in NBA

Despite a 41-24 record and a fourth-place standing in the Eastern Conference, the Miami Heat are not being talked about enough as title contenders.

Udonis Haslem feels like the Heat have an advantage over any other team in the league.

When assessing Miami’s chances of winning its fourth NBA title, critics may point to the fact that it will be depending heavily on young players who have never been to the postseason.

However, veteran role players such as Haslem, Goran Dragic, Jimmy Butler and Andre Iguodala will help ease the tension the Heat’s young guns may feel.

Haslem is the team’s last link to its glory days from not too long ago. He has played on each of the Heat’s three championship teams and is now in his 17th season.

Iguodala, of course, also has three rings under his belt as a member of the Golden State Warriors.

Another major advantage Miami will have come money time is Butler. He’s averaging 20.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game this season while continuing to shine on the defensive end.

Butler is also one of the NBA’s most clutch players, which will come in handy once the 2019-20 season resumes next month.