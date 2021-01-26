Udonis Haslem has played with many great players over the years with the Miami Heat, and it appears Duncan Robinson has really left an impression on the three-time NBA champion.

Haslem won a championship in Miami, playing alongside arguably one of the greatest shooters of all time in Ray Allen. Allen is widely regarded as one of the best shooters in league history, but Robinson is a step above in Haslem’s opinion.

“Duncan the best shooter I ever seen bruh,” Haslem said on the Neat and Unfiltered podcast with Kenyon Martin Sr. “I’ve been with the greatest ones. Ray Allen, Mike Miller, James Jones, Rashard Lewis, Daequan Cook. I’ve been with some people that have won 3-point competitions. “The thing that makes Duncan the best shooter is the way he gets his shot off. He gets his shot off in multiple different ways: off the dribble, off the handoff, step back, side step. I ain’t never seen nobody don’t stop moving throughout the whole game.”

This is incredibly high praise for the young sharpshooter who is currently shooting 44.4 percent from beyond the arc this season. Robinson struggled early in the season with his shooting but is back to form as an elite 3-point shooter for the Heat.