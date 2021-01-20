Miami Heat veteran big man Udonis Haslem gave his thoughts on Miami’s involvement in the James Harden rumors this season.

Harden was dealt to the Brooklyn Nets in a four-team deal, but it seems that Haslem would not have been a fan if the superstar came to Miami.

"You can't bring James Harden to Miami… I would've aged 15 years trying to be his OG." 😂 Udonis Haslem kept it real on Harden coming to the Heat. EPISODE w/ @ThisIsUD: https://t.co/n6yO8l8NbW pic.twitter.com/rfVcyKO8KH — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) January 19, 2021

“Man, when I woke up and seen that damn James Harden trade, I was asleep. I woke up and dropped my damn phone. I couldn’t believe it,” Haslem said. “I knew we wasn’t gonna get him. You can’t bring James Harden to Miami. “As much as I wanted that to work out, in my mind I was like, ‘There ain’t no way.’”

Haslem continued after being asked if Harden would’ve been a fit with Miami’s culture as a team.

“I would’ve aged 15 years trying to be his OG. He would have had to move into the guest house to keep a close eye on him.”

Haslem has been Miami’s veteran leader for years and clearly knew that Harden’s off-the-court behavior would not have been a fit with the Heat.

Miami will now have to compete against Harden and the Nets in the East if it wants to make it back to the NBA Finals this season.