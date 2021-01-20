- Video: Udonis Haslem says Miami Heat trading for James Harden would’ve aged him ’15 years’
- Goran Dragic explains why he ripped into Miami Heat teammates during win over Detroit Pistons
- Erik Spoelstra applauds surprising aspect of Bam Adebayo’s game after dominant performance vs. Pistons
- Dwyane Wade’s kids grossed out by his provocative photo on Instagram
- Report: Miami Heat’s Monday game vs. Detroit Pistons mysteriously delayed
- Duncan Robinson offers message of strong leadership amidst Miami Heat’s 3-game losing streak
- LeBron James dedicates incredible 8-photo tribute to Dwyane Wade for his birthday
- Report: Miami Heat release injury report for Monday’s matchup vs. Detroit Pistons
- Jimmy Butler shares video of Dwyane Wade’s hilarious karaoke performance to celebrate his birthday
- James Harden salutes Dwyane Wade for inspiring message of support after Nets debut
Video: Udonis Haslem says Miami Heat trading for James Harden would’ve aged him ’15 years’
- Updated: January 19, 2021
Miami Heat veteran big man Udonis Haslem gave his thoughts on Miami’s involvement in the James Harden rumors this season.
Harden was dealt to the Brooklyn Nets in a four-team deal, but it seems that Haslem would not have been a fan if the superstar came to Miami.
"You can't bring James Harden to Miami… I would've aged 15 years trying to be his OG." 😂
Udonis Haslem kept it real on Harden coming to the Heat.
EPISODE w/ @ThisIsUD: https://t.co/n6yO8l8NbW pic.twitter.com/rfVcyKO8KH
— Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) January 19, 2021
“Man, when I woke up and seen that damn James Harden trade, I was asleep. I woke up and dropped my damn phone. I couldn’t believe it,” Haslem said. “I knew we wasn’t gonna get him. You can’t bring James Harden to Miami.
“As much as I wanted that to work out, in my mind I was like, ‘There ain’t no way.’”
Haslem continued after being asked if Harden would’ve been a fit with Miami’s culture as a team.
“I would’ve aged 15 years trying to be his OG. He would have had to move into the guest house to keep a close eye on him.”
Haslem has been Miami’s veteran leader for years and clearly knew that Harden’s off-the-court behavior would not have been a fit with the Heat.
Miami will now have to compete against Harden and the Nets in the East if it wants to make it back to the NBA Finals this season.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login