Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro indicated in a recent interview that he believes he and teammate Duncan Robinson have been targeted by opposing offenses in the fourth quarter of games because they’re white.

Tyler Herro on constantly being targeted on defense for being white 😂 pic.twitter.com/YquQrpWycd — Shuffle NBA Clips (@shufflenba) December 7, 2020

“Me and Duncan know at this point, going into the game, they’re coming at us, no matter what,” Herro said.

Herro is going into his second season after being the 13th overall selection in the 2019 draft, while Robinson is set to start his third season with the Heat after going undrafted out of the University of Michigan.

Both players have shown that they can play in the league, but it seems clear that their skin color is still being seen as a detriment to their overall games.

Despite this lingering perception, the fact is that the Heat were able to reach the 2020 finals with both players on the roster. That should serve as a wake-up call to any players or teams in the future who feel that they lack the requisite defensive skills.