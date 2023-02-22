Tyler Herro says he’d be willing get a tattoo of Jimmy Butler’s face if it guaranteed a Miami Heat championship this year

The Miami Heat are known as an organization that is willing to do whatever it takes to win a championship, and it looks like guard Tyler Herro is taking that reputation to new heights.

The young star recently expressed a willingness to get a tattoo of teammate Jimmy Butler if it would guarantee a title for the franchise this season.

Safe to say Tyler Herro really wants to win a championship! 🤣🏆 pic.twitter.com/NOn7CFyExR — theScore (@theScore) February 22, 2023

“For us to win a championship, of course,” Herro said.

Herro was then asked where on his body would he get the tattoo.

“Wherever you can’t see it, but I would still get it,” he said. “… I’ma get it on the bottom of my foot.”

Clearly, the question was both asked and answered in good fun. Still, it’s a good reminder of just how much championships mean to players in the NBA.

Whatever title chances the Heat have this season will largely hinge on how well players like Herro and Butler can perform from here on out. Butler is the team’s leading scorer, notching 21.7 points per game, and Herro is the team’s third-leading scorer with 20.6 points per game.

Big man Bam Adebayo sits in the middle of Butler and Herro with 21.6 points per match.

The Heat are currently in position to make the play-in tournament, but they are well within striking range of the No. 6 and No. 5 seeds in the East.

A strong showing from here on out would likely set the Heat up nicely for another possible playoff run.

Over the last few seasons, the Heat have gotten close to the ultimate goal of winning it all. In 2020, they represented the Eastern Conference in the NBA Finals. There, they lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in six games.

Last season, the Heat were just one win away from advancing to the NBA Finals once again, but an epic seven-game series against the Boston Celtics didn’t end the way Miami hoped it would.

This season, the Heat have not looked like title contenders, but that does not mean that they’re out of the mix. After all, championships are often decided by which team gets hot at the right moment in the season.

The Heat certainly have the desire and drive to turn things up to another level late in the 2022-23 campaign.