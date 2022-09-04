Tyler Herro continues to put in major offseason work while vacationing in Greece

Miami Heat rising star Tyler Herro is apparently in Greece. Even so, it seems that he is continuing to put in work.

Fans should certainly be elated that Herro is looking to improve his game during the offseason. Ever since entering the league in 2019, the young guard has continued to level up his game.

In his rookie season, the University of Kentucky product turned in averages of 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.1 3-pointers per game.

The 2021-22 campaign saw Herro put in the best season of his career so far. He averaged 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.7 3-pointers per contest. After coming off the bench in 56 of his 66 regular season appearances, he won the league’s Sixth Man of the Year award.

Playoff struggles

Even though Herro has been stellar in the regular season in each of his three NBA campaigns, he has unfortunately failed to maintain his performances in Miami’s recent playoff appearances.

In the past two postseasons, Herro has averaged just 11.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.2 3-pointers per contest. He has also been inefficient from the field, converting just 39.3 percent of his shots from the field and 24.7 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc.

His recent playoff performances are a far cry from the strong showing he put up in the playoffs during his first year in the league. In the 2019-20 postseason, Herro averaged 16.0 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. He played a key role in the Heat’s run to the NBA Finals that season.

The fact that he has struggled recently in the games that matter the most is probably one of the reasons why some fans were expecting the 22-year-old to be traded away this offseason as part of the team’s pursuit of an established star.

But no such deal has materialized this offseason.

Miami was linked to Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell at multiple points throughout the past few months. Herro’s name was constantly dangled in trade rumors involving the two stars.

With Durant staying put with the Brooklyn Nets and Mitchell landing with the Cleveland Cavaliers, it seems safe to assume that Herro will be wearing a Heat uniform for the foreseeable future.