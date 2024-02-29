Terry Rozier admits he’s willing to make big sacrifices in order for Miami Heat to win

Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier revealed that he’s willing to adjust his game in order to help the Heat win this season.

“Just understanding going from losing to winning, man,” Rozier said when asked what the biggest challenge has been in adjusting to life with the Heat. “Whatever you gotta do to get over that hump to win, I’m all for it. I don’t care if I gotta play in the dunker every night, if I gotta set screens. I’m all about winning. I think that’s why they brought me here.”

Heat fans have to be excited that Rozier has bought into the team’s culture after Miami acquired him in a trade with the Charlotte Hornets prior to this season’s trade deadline.

After averaging over 20 points per game in three of his last four seasons in Charlotte (including the start of the 2023-24 campaign), Rozier has not found the same offensive success during his short time in Miami.

The former first-round pick is averaging just 13.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game while shooting 37.3 percent from the field and 25.5 percent from 3-point range in 11 games with the Heat.

While Rozier has only been with the team for a short amount of time, it’s obvious that his role is different than it was in Charlotte.

Rozier is now playing off of stars like Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler, as well as a scoring guard in Tyler Herro. In Charlotte, Rozier was one of the top options in the team’s offense, especially with LaMelo Ball missing time the past two seasons with injuries.

Since coming to the Heat, Rozier has seen his field-goal attempts per game drop from 18.3 in Charlotte to just 12.9 in Miami. The decreased usage and lack of efficiency from the veteran guard have certainly contributed to his scoring numbers taking a major hit.

It doesn’t seem like the role change has bothered Rozier, who returned to action after a four-game absence in Miami’s win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night.

Rozier had arguably his best game in a Heat uniform on Tuesday, shooting 7-for-14 from the field and 2-for-4 from beyond the arc on his way to a 19-point game. He also added four rebounds and four assists for the Heat in the win.

The Heat added Rozier to help upgrade their guard play this season as they look to make a run for an NBA title. Miami has made the Finals in two of the last four seasons, but it has come up short on the NBA’s biggest stage both times.

Hopefully, Rozier’s play – and willingness to fit into any role Miami needs – will help the Heat get over the hump this season.