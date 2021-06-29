Stephen A. Smith sees Kawhi Leonard going to the Miami Heat over the Los Angeles Lakers

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard is set to become an unrestricted free agent if he opts out of his player option this offseason, and it appears the Miami Heat could be on his radar.

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith said that he sees Leonard going to the Heat over the Los Angeles Lakers if he were to leave the Clippers.

Stephen A seeing Kawhi going to Miami instead of Lakers if he opts out 🐳🐳🐳🐳 pic.twitter.com/OolciUBTMu — ALdonis S🔪ASHburn™ (@AIR305) June 28, 2021

“I would see him going some place like Miami before I saw that happening,” Smith said when asked if Leonard would go to the Lakers. “Obviously, he would want his money, and I don’t know how much money the Lakers have to give him. That’s number one. “But again, when you look at Kawhi Leonard, there’s no questioning his greatness, there’s no questioning his talent, and if you’re going for a championship, he’s your guy. But if you’re talking about building long term and building a culture, I don’t know if he’s proven to be that guy because of his durability issues. It’s just that simple to me.”

While the Heat had been gearing up to make a run at Giannis Antetokounmpo this offseason, he re-signed with the Milwaukee Bucks.

It’s possible Miami could bring Leonard into the fold, but the Heat would likely have to convince him that he’d have a better chance to win in Miami rather than with the Clippers.

Leonard is currently nursing a knee injury that has kept him out for the entirety of the Western Conference Finals.

During the regular season, Leonard put up 24.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game for the Clippers.