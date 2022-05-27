Stephen A. Smith destroys Miami Heat players for not fighting through injuries and being dramatic

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith took a major shot at the Miami Heat for not fighting through injuries in the NBA playoffs.

Kendrick Perkins and Smith both questioned the Heat after back-to-back poor performances against the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals where they really struggled to score the basketball.

“I just wanted to let y’all know that I made a call because of what Kendrick Perkins just alluded to,” Smith said. “As I told y’all before, some of these brothers, it don’t make any sense – some of them.”

Smith than said he made a call to the executive producer of the TV series “General Hospital” to see if he had a role for some of the Miami players.

“I asked him, does he have a role for some of these players?” Smith said. “I mean, the drama, the drama K.P.”

Smith continued to attack the Heat for being dramatic about their injuries in the postseason.

“I think these guys would do a great, great job in some of these soap operas,” Smith said.

Smith seems to be downplaying the injuries that some of Miami’s players are currently facing. Tyler Herro missed Game 4 and Game 5 of the series with a groin injury, and Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, Max Strus, P.J. Tucker and Gabe Vincent have all been listed on the injury report at some point in this series.

It’s a tough situation for Miami, but it doesn’t completely excuse the team’s inability to score the ball efficiently against Boston.

The Heat scored just 82 points in a blowout loss in Game 4, and they followed that up with an 80-point performance in a crucial Game 5 at home.

The Heat trail the Celtics 3-2 in the Eastern Conference Finals and will need to win both Game 6 on the road and Game 7 at home to advance to the NBA Finals.

It will be interesting to see if Miami’s injured players can step up and force a Game 7 despite dealing with different ailments.