Legendary NBA center and current TNT analyst Shaquille O’Neal revealed the two players that could handle his hazing during his playing career.

One of the players was expected: Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

The other? O’Neal tabbed current Miami Heat guard Gordan Dragic as the only other player that could handle his hazing.

Shaq says there were only two players that could handle his hazing; Kobe Bryant and Goran Dragic. 👀pic.twitter.com/pLiGSp7jUf — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) August 22, 2020

“Before I talk about Goran I have a confession,” O’Neal said. “There’s only two players to ever withstand my hazing, and I had to release what I was doing to them because of their toughness: Kobe Bryant and Goran Dragic.”

Dragic and O’Neal were teammates briefly for the Phoenix Suns during the 2008-09 season. O’Neal was an All-Star that year, while Dragic was in his rookie campaign.

O’Neal’s comments speak to Dragic’s character and as to why he is such an important piece for Miami.

Dragic came off the bench for most of the 2019-20 regular season but still was remarkable, averaging 16.2 points and 5.1 assists per game.

As Miami looks to take down the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the NBA playoffs, it will rely on Dragic to continue to provide scoring and toughness in the lineup.