Shaquille O’Neal doesn’t think Terry Rozier fits Miami Heat culture

The Miami Heat recently made a splash via trade, adding backcourt help in the form of Terry Rozier from the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for Kyle Lowry and a future first-round pick.

Many folks feel that Rozier is going to be a fantastic fit for the Heat both from a culture and roster standpoint, but Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal isn’t so sure about the culture element.

“I don’t really know him personally,” O’Neal said when asked if he believes Rozier fits into the Heat’s iconic culture. “But it looks to me to be like a player that does what he wants to do when he wants to do it, and I don’t think Heat culture allows that. They have a system. They have hierarchy. So, is he ‘gon be willing to just be the point guard that they’re looking for? Taking all those ill-advised shots, if they’re not going in, [Erik] Spoelstra’s not ‘gon be happy with that.”

It seems like O’Neal isn’t a huge fan of Rozier’s shot selection, but the 29-year-old has been relatively efficient this season, shooting 45.9 percent from the field and 35.8 percent from beyond the arc.

Overall, the former first-round pick is averaging 23.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game across 30 appearances.

Rozier has some playoff experience under his belt from his time with the Boston Celtics, something that will likely come in handy for the Heat as they look to make another deep run this season and beyond. The ninth-year pro isn’t set to become a free agent until 2026.

While the Heat may miss Lowry’s veteran presence, Rozier gives the team a new scoring option in the backcourt, and he becomes one of Miami’s most notable trade acquisitions in years. The Heat are fighting for positioning in the Eastern Conference and currently hold the No. 6 seed with a 24-19 record.

Ultimately, only time will tell if Rozier ends up being a good culture fit for the Heat, but the deal has brought a renewed sense of optimism to the fan base, with the franchise looking to finally get over the hump after making the NBA Finals twice in recent years but losing both times.

Perhaps Rozier can use O’Neal’s comments as some added motivation to prove that he’s exactly what the doctor ordered for Miami. Alongside players like Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro, the newcomer will look to bring the Heat to the promised land.