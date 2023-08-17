Ronnie 2K reveals why Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler earned 95 overall rating in NBA 2K24

Ronnie Singh – better known as Ronnie 2K – revealed why Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler received a 95 overall rating in NBA 2K24. Singh is the head of lifestyle and content marketing for 2K.

Butler is among the 12 best players in the game with his rating, an impressive feat.

“I think the one that got a lot of conversation going was Jimmy Butler at 95,” Singh said. “I definitely saw that on social media. Look, Jimmy obviously — he is a one-man crew. I mean, obviously he’s got great teammates, but he really stood out in the playoffs, and that sample size of the games there really made an argument for Jimmy Buckets. So, really interesting to see him at 95, and that really got the community talking.”

Butler was the driving force behind Miami’s playoff run in the 2022-23 season. The Heat, despite being the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference, ended up making the NBA Finals before losing to the Denver Nuggets.

Miami knocked off the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in the first round before taking down the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics in the next two rounds to make the NBA Finals.

Butler was amazing during the postseason, especially in the Bucks series.

For the entire playoffs, Butler averaged 26.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.8 steals per game across 22 contests. He shot 46.8 percent from the field and 35.9 percent from 3-point range along the way.

Against Milwaukee, Butler scored 35 points in Game 1 to lead the Heat to an upset victory. He followed that up with monster performances in Games 4 and 5 of that series to close things out.

In Game 4, Butler scored 56 points, hitting 19 of his 28 shots from the field. He then turned in a huge Game 5, scoring 42 points in Milwaukee to clinch the series.

It’s clear that Butler’s play caught the attention of Singh and the rest of the 2K team, and he was rewarded with a strong rating in the new version of the video game.

Butler has a higher overall than players like Donovan Mitchell (92 overall), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (93 overall), Devin Booker (94 overall), Kawhi Leonard (94 overall) and Damian Lillard (94 overall).

Heat fans are hoping that Butler can play at a high level in the 2023-24 season to keep his rating up and the team in the hunt for an NBA title.