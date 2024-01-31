Rick Ross to Dwyane Wade: ‘I’ll shake you 1 on 1’

American rapper and record executive William Leonard Roberts II, better known as Rick Ross, had an interesting take on how he’d fare against Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade in a game of one-on-one.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by dwyanewade (@dwyanewade)

“I’ll shake you one on one,” Ross said to Wade.

Wade immediately went to defend himself, accusing Ross of lying about his comments.

“No, no — these mics on now, ain’t no reason to lie,” Wade responded.

It’s funny to see Ross trying to say that he can compete with Wade on the basketball court. The Heat legend is a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and arguably the greatest player in Heat franchise history.

Wade went on to put Ross’ comments in perspective, giving the rapper props for how great he is in his own career.

“It’s like me saying, ‘I’ma go bar for bar,’” Wade said. “I can’t do that.”

Wade has a point.

Ross has been nominated for a total of nine Grammy Awards, and he was also nominated in 2011 by BET for the “Best Male Hip Hop Artist” award. He’s had a very successful music career, but he may need to give Wade some more respect for his work on the court.

During his lengthy NBA career, Wade averaged 22.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game while shooting 48.0 percent from the field. He won a scoring title in the 2008-09 season and was an All-NBA selection eight times in his career.

The Hall of Famer led the Heat to three NBA titles, and he won the NBA Finals MVP award in his first NBA Finals victory.

No matter how confident Ross is in his basketball ability, it’s going to be hard for him to compete with anything on that resume.

Ross is known to be a longtime Heat fan, so he was able to see Wade’s career develop during his playing days.

The rapper may want to stick to focusing on the craft that he’s best at to avoid getting embarrassed in a one-on-one matchup with Wade. Still, it would be great entertainment to see the two celebrities face off on the court.