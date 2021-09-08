Report: Stephen Curry to represent same cryptocurrency company as Miami Heat

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry announced he’s become FTX’s Global Ambassador and a shareholder.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FTX (@ftx_official)

FTX is now the new sponsor of the Heat’s home court, FTX Arena.

Curry joins Tom Brady as another high profile athlete to support the FTX brand.

The Heat seems to have gotten in early with a solid sponsor after ending their partnership with American Airlines to sponsor the team’s arena.

Curry and the Warriors are looking to have a bounce-back season in the 2021-22 campaign after they narrowly missed the playoffs last season.

The two-time MVP had a solid season individually, as he averaged 32.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game.

The Heat and Warriors are both looking to make it back to the NBA Finals next season, and it would make for a fun matchup if the two teams squared off on the NBA’s biggest stage next summer.