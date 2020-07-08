Here’s the Message Meyers Leonard Is Planning to Wear on His Miami Heat Jersey When the Season Resumes

The NBA and the NBPA recently reached an agreement on a list social justice messages that players can display on the backs of their jerseys once the league restarts its season, according to Marc J. Spears of ESPN.

The Miami Heat’s Meyers Leonard has reportedly decided which message he will be displaying when play resumes later this month in Orlando, Fla.

NBA insider @ChrisBHaynes shares some of the social justice messages players will have on their jerseys throughout the NBA restart. pic.twitter.com/DHhm9rGa6e — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) July 8, 2020

Leonard is not the only player to choose “Equality,” as he is joined by Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic and Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton.

Nurkic, a former teammate of Leonard in Portland, will have his statement in Bosnian.

The list of messages that the NBA and the NBPA agreed to are the following: Black Lives Matter; Say Their Names; Vote; I Can’t Breathe; Justice; Peace; Equality; Freedom; Enough; Power to the People; Justice Now; Say Her Name; Sí Se Puede (Yes We Can); Liberation; See Us; Hear Us; Respect Us; Love Us; Listen; Listen to Us; Stand Up; Ally; Anti-Racist; I Am A Man; Speak Up; How Many More; Group Economics; Education Reform; and Mentor.

As it gets closer to the day of the league’s restart, it will be interesting to see what messages players decide to use on their jerseys.