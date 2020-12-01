- Precious Achiuwa reveals Tyler Herro reached out right after draft to invite him to workout
- Miami Heat unveil jaw-dropping ‘ViceVersa’ uniforms for upcoming season
- Dwyane Wade defends Nate Robinson after Gilbert Arenas’ message goes viral
- Report: Miami Heat sign Max Strus to training camp deal
- Miami Heat rising star Tyler Herro favored to win 2 NBA awards next season
- Andre Iguodala predicts former Golden State Warriors teammate to win MVP
- Bam Adebayo must achieve one major goal to be paid full supermax contract
- Jae Crowder demands huge request from Miami Heat after bidding farewell
- Bam Adebayo makes epic announcement after he officially signs extension with Miami Heat
- Pat Riley speaks out on Bam Adebayo officially signing 5-year, max rookie contract
Precious Achiuwa reveals Tyler Herro reached out right after draft to invite him to workout
- Updated: December 1, 2020
On Tuesday, Miami Heat first-round pick Precious Achiuwa revealed that guard Tyler Herro reached out to him right after the 2020 NBA Draft with an invite to work out together.
Herro, Miami’s first-round pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, is already showing his desire to get to know and help his new teammate.
Heat rookie Precious Achiuwa says Tyler Herro reached out to him on draft night. They’ve been working out together a bit since (workout 🎥 Miami Hoops school). Precious says, “just asking him a lot of questions.” Wants to learn as much as he can. #HEATTwitter pic.twitter.com/4ClWdeoKjq
— Will Manso (@WillMansoWPLG) December 1, 2020
“Me and Tyler connected the night right after I got drafted,” Achiuwa said.
Achiuwa explained that Herro reached out to him and told him as soon as he got to Miami they’d workout together.
The Heat selected Achiuwa with the No. 20 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. He should fit in as another athletic big in Miami’s packed frontcourt.
Along with Bam Adebayo and Herro, Achiuwa has a chance to be a part of the solid young core that Miami has established around star Jimmy Butler.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login