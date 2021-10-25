Paul Pierce on relationship with Ray Allen and Kevin Garnett: 'You're gonna see us all back together pretty soon' - Heat Nation

Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce recently offered some insight into the rift that is ongoing between some former Celtics superstars.

During a conversation with Cedric Maxwell, Pierce explained that he expects to be “back together” with Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen fairly soon.

Allen, of course, left the Celtics in 2012 to finish his career with the Miami Heat.

“I think over time, things will mend together, and I think that, slowly and surely, we got a chance to talk to Ray at the Hall of Fame,” Pierce explained. “We were all there in the same building. And I really give a lot of credit to Doc [Rivers], though. Cause me and K.G. was sitting there at the Hall of Fame, and we were talking about the situation. Me and Ray pretty much mended our differences, and K.G. is still on the fence, but I think our conversation with Doc kind of smoothened things over to where you’re gonna see us all back together pretty soon.”

When Allen left for the Heat, it put a major dent in his relationship with some of his former Celtics teammates. He accomplished a lot with Boston, including winning an NBA title in the 2007-08 season, but things ended turbulently.

With the Heat, the sharpshooter made a massive impact. He was a huge part of Miami’s run to the NBA title in the 2012-13 campaign.

Allen, Pierce and Garnett are all retired today. Each player had an impressive NBA career before calling it quits. According to Pierce, it sounds like the former stars might be ready to reconnect and leave the past in the rearview mirror.