If the Miami Heat end up facing the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the NBA playoffs, sports analyst Nick Wright believes the Heat will easily win the series.

Wright believes that the Nets have too many flaws.

“The team is not good,” Wright said. “They’re horrible defensively. Kyrie is taking 32 shots on a night Durant could have had 65 points. Guys, if they get out of the play-in, IF, Miami will wax them like so many beautiful Impalas on South Beach. It’s not going to be a series.”

The Nets have been one of the more intriguing teams in the NBA in recent years, but they haven’t reached the NBA Finals since 2003. Last season’s addition of James Harden didn’t pan out, and the most notable player the Nets received by trading Harden away, Ben Simmons, has yet to play this season.

With four games left in the regular season, the Nets have a 40-38 record. While they’ll compete in the play-in tournament, there’s certainly no guarantee that they’ll make it to a playoff series.

The Heat haven’t officially clinched the top seed in the Eastern Conference, but they hold a two-game lead with three games left on their schedule. During the course of the 2021-22 season, the Heat have dealt with injury-related adversity, but they have managed to establish themselves as solid contenders to reach this year’s NBA Finals.

Despite the Heat’s success in the regular season, they aren’t assured of coasting past the Nets in a potential playoff series. Erik Spoelstra and his players would surely prefer to simply let their play on the court do the talking.