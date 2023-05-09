NBA Twitter roasts Mike Greenberg for using weather as excuse for Knicks losses in Miami

ESPN’s Mike Greenberg believes that the weather played a role in the New York Knicks’ struggles against the Miami Heat in Games 3 and 4 in Miami.

Greenberg explained that the weather this time of year can sap energy from players, but his excuse was not taken well by the rest of NBA Twitter, especially Heat fans.

ESPN’s Mike Greenberg thinks the weather in Miami is sapping energy out of the Knicks pic.twitter.com/viApZoU4pM — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) May 9, 2023

“People will immediately associate that with the nightlife, but according to Jalen, there’s more than that,” Greenberg said. “There’s also just the reality of the temperature change, the heat, the geography. Being down there for three days — it sort of saps a little bit of your energy and your strength.”

One account called Greenberg’s comments “embarrassing coverage” of the series between the two teams.

embarrassing coverage — 𝙃𝙀𝘼𝙏 𝙉𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉 (@HeatvsHaters) May 9, 2023

Miami has a 3-1 series lead on the Knicks after winning Games 3 and 4, and the team dominated in Game 3, winning by 19 points and holding the Knicks to a playoff-low 86 points in the game.

New York has struggled shooting the ball against the Heat, and the Knicks were also dominated on the glass in Game 4. Miami picked up 13 offensive rebounds in the win, outrebounding the Knicks 44-35 on the night.

Some fans accused Greenberg of making excuses for the Knicks after falling down 3-1.

The media is coping so hard 😂😂😂 — Glen Zariczny (@glenz_27) May 9, 2023

Damn Greenberg is digging deep for the excuses this morning pic.twitter.com/18LyPqF2D9 — Kory Waldron (@KWalHoops) May 9, 2023

Others used a sarcastic approach to troll Greenberg, pointing out that the teams play their games inside, which means weather shouldn’t be a factor.

true. It’s really tough, especially playing outside like they do. If they played in an air condition controlled environment we wouldn’t be having this conversation but unfortunately that’s not the case. — Jordan Moore (@iJordanMoore) May 9, 2023

And when @MiamiHEAT goes to NYC, Milwaukee or Boston to win playoffs games aren’t they cold?? Or the best part is last year Boston won 2 games in Miami including game 7 and the year before Milwaukee swept Miami 🤷🏾‍♂️… he is talking like nobody beats the heat in Miami in the… — EL CAPO (@Edd_cap) May 9, 2023

Greenberg is certainly receiving a lot of harsh feedback for his thoughts, but the reality is that Miami has outplayed New York in the series.

This is why @espn is laying people off — J (@JustInShoc) May 9, 2023

Two keys to success for the Heat have been the team’s 3-point shooting and 3-point defense.

While Miami is shooting just 31.4 percent from beyond the arc, it has held the Knicks in check from deep, limiting them to just 28.2 percent shooting from 3. The Heat have also made 50 3-pointers in the series, 10 more than the Knicks have through four games.

Without Immanuel Quickley in Game 4, the Knicks lacked the bench production to keep up with Miami’s second unit, which was key in the team’s victory.

After upsetting the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round, the Heat are just one win away from a third Eastern Conference Finals appearance in four seasons. New York would have to win three straight games, including one in Miami, to knock the Heat out of the playoffs this season.

If the weather is truly an issue, then the Knicks should look much better in Game 5 in New York. That matchup is scheduled for Wednesday, May 10.