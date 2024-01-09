Videos

NBA insider on Miami Heat: ‘Watch for Tyus Jones’

3 Min Read
Tyus Jones and Jarrett Allen
David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

NBA insider Rachel Nichols recently discussed the Miami Heat’s need for a point guard with DeMarcus Cousins and mentioned Washington Wizards guard Tyus Jones as a name to watch for.

The Wizards acquired Jones in the 2023 offseason as part of a three-team deal that sent Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies and Kristaps Porzingis to the Boston Celtics.

Jones has established a reputation as one of the better playmakers in the NBA. He is averaging 5.6 assists per game across 36 appearances with the Wizards so far during the 2023-24 regular season and has averaged 4.0 assists per game of his career.

But another aspect of what makes Jones one of the league’s top playmakers is his knack for taking care of the ball. He is turning the ball over just 0.9 times per game so far this season.

The 27-year-old’s passing prowess was on full display in the Wizards’ eight-point home loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday. In 31 minutes of playing time, Jones racked up nine assists compared to two turnovers. Also, he chipped in 18 points and three steals while shooting 7-of-10 from the field and 3-of-5 from behind the 3-point arc.

Jones is averaging 12.7 points and 2.8 rebounds per game while shooting 52.9 percent from the field and 43.9 percent from outside the 3-point arc in his first season as a member of the Wizards franchise.

The Wizards have been one of the worst teams in the Eastern Conference so far during the 2023-24 regular season. At 6-30, Washington owns the second-worst record in the conference ahead of only the Detroit Pistons, who hold the league’s worst record right now at 3-33.

Jones’ playmaking chops combined with his ability to score the ball from behind the 3-point would make him an interesting trade target for the Heat to pursue ahead of the trade deadline, which is on Feb. 8. Here’s to hoping that the Heat will add a point guard to their roster before the trade deadline, whether it’s Jones or somebody else.

