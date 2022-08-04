Miami Heat teammate puts Jimmy Butler’s trash-talk in rare category that crosses line of being ‘so personal’

Miami Heat sharpshooter Duncan Robinson shared some interesting insight on the trash-talk of one of his Miami Heat teammates.

Robinson placed Jimmy Butler high on his list of trash-talkers for sometimes getting a little too personal with his attacks.

“When I think about s— talking, I think of the people that just cross that line of, ‘That is just so personal,’” Robinson said.

Robinson explained that Butler’s trash-talk can come at a moment’s notice.

“Jimmy is one,” Robinson said while listing some of his top trash-talkers in the league. “But Jimmy, it’s interesting because you don’t know what game it will be. It will just be something in his mind that will just set him off, and it just goes to a very dark place.”

There’s no doubt that Butler is one of the league’s fiercest competitors, and it appears he lets his opponents hear it from time to time. Part of being a great trash-talker is having the ability to back it up, and Butler certainly did that with his play in the 2021-22 season.

Not only did Butler lead the Heat to the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, but he also willed them all the way to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals before they came up short against the Boston Celtics.

During the 2021-22 season, Butler averaged 21.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game while shooting 48.0 percent from the field and 23.3 percent from beyond the arc. In the postseason, Butler was even better, averaging 27.4 points per game for the Heat.

Since he is Butler’s teammate, Robinson clearly gets to hear quite a bit of Butler’s trash-talk on the court. As long as the Heat star continues to back it up with his play, his fans and teammates likely won’t mind if he keeps chirping his opponents.