- Miami Heat teammate puts Jimmy Butler’s trash-talk in rare category that crosses line of being ‘so personal’
- Duncan Robinson says he feels like a ‘new man’ after undergoing offseason surgery
- Kyle Lowry says there was specific personal issue that ‘kinda derailed my whole season’
- Miami Heat deny Nikola Jovic permission to play for Serbian national team in 2022 EuroBasket
- NBA insider says he was told multiple times that Pat Riley likes guard Collin Sexton
- NBA executive pegs the Miami Heat as a good landing spot for LaMarcus Aldridge
- Former Miami Heat forward releases curious message after being linked with return to team
- Gilbert Arenas tells Utah Jazz that current version of Dwyane Wade is better than players they got for Rudy Gobert
- Dwyane Wade pays respect to Bill Russell after news of the NBA legend’s passing
- Bam Adebayo on his youth basketball clinic for Miami community: ‘They show me so much love…at least I can do this’
Miami Heat teammate puts Jimmy Butler’s trash-talk in rare category that crosses line of being ‘so personal’
- Updated: August 4, 2022
Miami Heat sharpshooter Duncan Robinson shared some interesting insight on the trash-talk of one of his Miami Heat teammates.
Robinson placed Jimmy Butler high on his list of trash-talkers for sometimes getting a little too personal with his attacks.
“When I think about s— talking, I think of the people that just cross that line of, ‘That is just so personal,’” Robinson said.
Robinson explained that Butler’s trash-talk can come at a moment’s notice.
“Jimmy is one,” Robinson said while listing some of his top trash-talkers in the league. “But Jimmy, it’s interesting because you don’t know what game it will be. It will just be something in his mind that will just set him off, and it just goes to a very dark place.”
There’s no doubt that Butler is one of the league’s fiercest competitors, and it appears he lets his opponents hear it from time to time. Part of being a great trash-talker is having the ability to back it up, and Butler certainly did that with his play in the 2021-22 season.
Not only did Butler lead the Heat to the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, but he also willed them all the way to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals before they came up short against the Boston Celtics.
During the 2021-22 season, Butler averaged 21.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game while shooting 48.0 percent from the field and 23.3 percent from beyond the arc. In the postseason, Butler was even better, averaging 27.4 points per game for the Heat.
Since he is Butler’s teammate, Robinson clearly gets to hear quite a bit of Butler’s trash-talk on the court. As long as the Heat star continues to back it up with his play, his fans and teammates likely won’t mind if he keeps chirping his opponents.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login