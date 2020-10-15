Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James won his fourth NBA title in his storied career when the Lakers beat the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Sunday.

After the win, James stated that he wanted his “damn respect” after leading the Lakers to the title.

That response angered a Miami Heat podcast host who had a meltdown upon hearing James’ comments.

LeBron made him have a meltdown after the NBA finals 😂 pic.twitter.com/AnozpRaEw6 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) October 14, 2020

“F— you, man,” the host said towards James. “Honestly, God damn it. F— you, man. You get f—— respect. Act like you’ve f—– been there LeBron. Jesus Christ, man. Legitimately, if you — oh my God — you’re the best f—— player to play the game, man. You are. You’re unbelievable. You’re f—— great, and you’ve proven your greatness on multiple f—— teams. But Jesus Christ, man. Jesus Chirst will you just f—— take your f—— trophy and be happy and just f—— come back next year, f—— try it again. Like why do you have to be such a d— like this man, it’s unbearable.”

It is safe to say that this guy was not happy Miami lost to James in the Finals.

James won two titles with Miami earlier in his career, but this year the script was flipped.

James had a fantastic series in the 2020 NBA Finals, culminating in him winning the NBA Finals MVP.

This podcast host certainly needs the offseason before the Heat may have to face James and the Lakers again.