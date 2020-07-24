Video: Meyers Leonard Unleashes Profanity-Laced Tirade at People Saying Modern NBA Is Soft

According to fans and former players alike, the NBA isn’t quite as hard-nosed as it used to be.

In an offense-friendly league, many believe that the league has gotten a bit soft. However, fans should think twice before mentioning this reputation to Miami Heat big man Meyers Leonard.

Leonard went on a passionate tirade about the league’s reputation while streaming live on Twitch.

“I’m the one taking most of the brute force when it comes to our team,” Leonard began. “That s— is f—— physical, period. I don’t care give a damn what somebody says. Just because I don’t f—— close line somebody in f—— transition doesn’t mean it’s not physical.”

Leonard then dared his listeners to try taking on NBA big men like Rudy Gobert, Dwight Howard and Steven Adams.

“Everyone [says], ‘Oh, the NBA is soft these days, why do they call these fouls,'” he said. “Shut your stupid mouth, you don’t know what’s going on out there.”

Leonard has been a spirited member of the Heat in his first season with the team. Despite middling stats of 6.1 points and 5.1 rebounds per game, he has certainly served a crucial physical role thanks to his 7-foot, 260-pound frame.

As the 2019-20 season gets started, chances are good fans will get a better idea of just how physical the game is these days.

With a lack of live fans in the NBA’s bubble in Orlando, Fla., there’s little doubt that the collisions players like Leonard face every game will be far more audible.