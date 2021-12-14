- Video: Kyle Lowry sends Cavs defender to the ground with filthy ankle-breaker
- Report: Miami Heat release starting lineup for Monday’s game vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Dwyane Wade can’t wait to ‘lie’ to his grandkids and tell them he played with LeBron James
- Report: Chicago Bulls big man tests positive for COVID-19 after playing in game vs. Miami Heat
- Erik Spoelstra slams NBA’s COVID-19 protocols after Miami Heat lose Caleb Martin
- Report: Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo won’t travel with Miami Heat to begin road trip
- Bam Adebayo’s incredible holiday gesture for Miami community will warm your heart
- Report: 4 Miami Heat players to miss Saturday’s tilt vs. Chicago Bulls
- Report: Miami Heat rising star limited in practice ahead of contest vs. Chicago Bulls
- Report: 5th Chicago Bulls player placed in health and safety protocols ahead of game vs. Miami Heat
Video: Kyle Lowry sends Cavs defender to the ground with filthy ankle-breaker
- Updated: December 13, 2021
During the Miami Heat’s battle against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday, point guard Kyle Lowry broke big man Lauri Markkanen’s ankles in scintillating fashion.
Kyle Lowry: Ankle snatcher pic.twitter.com/pZ8CJOwFb1
— Heat Nation (@HeatNationCom) December 14, 2021
Lowry, 35, is in his first season with the Heat.
The guard has had a ton on his plate with stars Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo sidelined due to injuries. The Heat’s newcomer is collecting 13.4 points, 8.1 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game this season going into Monday’s contest versus the Cavaliers.
While Lowry’s scoring average is relatively low compared to his recent production, he has found a knack for getting his teammates involved and opening up the Heat’s offense.
Markkanen is also in his first season with the Cavs. The 24-year-old has put up an average of 14.2 points and 5.4 rebounds per game in 19 games this season.
Heading into Monday’s game, the Heat owned the No. 4 record in the Eastern Conference while the Cavs held the No 5 slot.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login