Video: Kyle Lowry sends Cavs defender to the ground with filthy ankle-breaker

During the Miami Heat’s battle against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday, point guard Kyle Lowry broke big man Lauri Markkanen’s ankles in scintillating fashion.

Lowry, 35, is in his first season with the Heat.

The guard has had a ton on his plate with stars Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo sidelined due to injuries. The Heat’s newcomer is collecting 13.4 points, 8.1 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game this season going into Monday’s contest versus the Cavaliers.

While Lowry’s scoring average is relatively low compared to his recent production, he has found a knack for getting his teammates involved and opening up the Heat’s offense.

Markkanen is also in his first season with the Cavs. The 24-year-old has put up an average of 14.2 points and 5.4 rebounds per game in 19 games this season.

Heading into Monday’s game, the Heat owned the No. 4 record in the Eastern Conference while the Cavs held the No 5 slot.