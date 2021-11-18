Video: Jimmy Butler's priceless reaction to getting triple-double vs. New Orleans Pelicans - Heat Nation

Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler made his return to Miami’s lineup in grand fashion on Wednesday, as he dropped a triple-double in the team’s win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Butler, who had missed Miami’s previous three games with an ankle injury, finished with 31 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in the 113-98 victory.

The star had an amazing reaction to posting a triple-double while on the bench in the closing minutes of the win.

Jimmy's reaction after getting a triple-double 😂 pic.twitter.com/bRiw4aIYfP — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 18, 2021

Miami needed every ounce of Butler’s output, as the team was without Kyle Lowry and Bam Adebayo on Wednesday night.

There’s a reason that Butler is an early MVP candidate, as he’s put up extremely impressive numbers so far this season. Through 12 games, Butler is averaging 24.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game.

After falling behind by 13 points in the first quarter, the Heat stormed back, outscoring the Pelicans 34-18 in the third quarter to take the lead.

Miami is now 10-5 on the season with the win and is looking like one the best teams in the Eastern Conference.

While Butler isn’t always asked to put up a triple-double, he clearly steps up when the team is in need of a clutch performance. His reaction on the bench is almost like saying, “I told you so,” after Miami picked up the comeback win.

The Heat are hoping that they’ll get one or both of Lowry and Adebayo back in the lineup when they take on the Washington Wizards on Thursday night. That game is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. EST from FTX Arena.