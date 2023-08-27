Jimmy Butler gives Dwyane Wade ultimate compliment before savagely roasting him at his basketball camp

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler hilariously made fun of Heat legend Dwyane Wade at a camp.

Butler gave a speech to those in attendance, and he talked about facing Wade earlier in his career. Butler, who actually played a season with Wade on the Chicago Bulls, shared that Wade was extremely hard to guard during his prime.

However, the current Heat star didn’t hesitate to take a shot at the retired Wade.

Jimmy Butler at his camp (via his IG): “Whenever I had to play against D-Wade when I was in Chicago, he was absolutely the hardest person to guard because he was so fast, so strong, so athletic. You couldn’t touch him because he was a superstar.” “Now he’s old and washed up.”😂 pic.twitter.com/3rxUCg1Grf — Brady Hawk (@BradyHawk305) August 27, 2023

“Whenever I had to play against Dwyane Wade when I was in Chicago, he was absolutely the hardest person to guard because he was so fast,” Butler said. “He was so strong, so athletic. You couldn’t touch him because he was a superstar. So, D-Wade was tough. Now, he’s old and washed up.”

It’s clear that Butler and Wade have a great relationship, and Butler has carried Wade’s legacy in Miami, leading the team to two NBA Finals appearances and three Eastern Conference Finals appearances in the last four seasons.

Wade, who won three titles with the Heat, briefly left the franchise to join the Bulls, but he returned to Miami to finish his career.

In his storied NBA career, Wade averaged 22.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game while shooting 48.0 percent from the field. He won a scoring title in the 2008-09 season, and Wade was an All-NBA selection eight times in his career.

The Heat legend was recently inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2023.

Wade may not be able to give Butler the business on the court anymore like he used to, but he does have three titles and an NBA Finals MVP to his name that Butler would love to get.

The 13-time All-Star won his first title over the Dallas Mavericks in the 2005-06 season. He won the Finals MVP award in that series, averaging 34.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game in the six contests.

Wade then teamed up with LeBron James and Chris Bosh later on in his career, winning two more titles and making the NBA Finals four straight times for the Heat.

Butler’s assessment of Wade during his playing days is 100 percent true, but the Hall of Famer may disagree with the current Heat star’s analysis that he’s now “old and washed up.”