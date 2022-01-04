Video: Jimmy Butler has to be helped off the court after going down with devastating ankle injury

The shorthanded Miami Heat are continuing to experience health issues.

Their MVP Jimmy Butler went down on Monday during a showdown with the Golden State Warriors with an ankle injury that looked pretty bad.

Jimmy Butler needs to be helped off the court by his teammates after injuring his right leg.@MiamiHEAT | #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/dARxT3FF4P — Bally Sports Florida & Bally Sports Sun (@BallySportsFL) January 4, 2022

The Heat are coming off a disappointing 115-113 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Sunday and are looking to maintain one of the top seeds in the Eastern Conference.

Miami is already without several of its key players. Bam Adebayo is recovering from a thumb injury, center Dewayne Dedmon has a sprained MCL and several others are in health and safety protocols.

Still, the Heat have been hanging tough, as one would expect. Prior to their loss against Sacramento, they had run up a five-game winning streak and had won the majority of their games without Adebayo.

If Butler has to miss games, the Heat may have a hard time holding off the Cleveland Cavaliers to remain in fourth place in the East.

As of this writing, Miami is trailing Stephen Curry and company in the fourth quarter.