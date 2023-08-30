Miami Heat fans go wild after Nikola Jovic puts on incredible performance for Serbia in FIBA World Cup

Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic put on a show during the 2023 FIBA World Cup for Serbia, making all nine of his field-goal attempts against South Sudan.

Jovic finished the game with 25 points (9-for-9 from the field, 5-for-5 from beyond the arc), two rebounds and three assists to lead Serbia to a 115-83 victory on Wednesday. The only shot he missed in the game came from the free-throw line, where he was 2-for-3.

All buckets, no misses 🪣 Nikola Jovic took TCL Player of the Game honors after going perfect from the field vs. South Sudan! 🔥 📊 25 PTS | 5 3PM | 9/9 FGs | 29 EFF#FIBAWC x #WinForSrbija 🇷🇸 | #InspireGreatness pic.twitter.com/OFGHzPNN8l — FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 🏆 (@FIBAWC) August 30, 2023

Heat fans have to love to see Jovic thriving this offseason with Serbia as he gears up for the start of the 2023-24 regular season.

Jovic was Miami’s first-round pick in the 2022 NBA Draft (27th overall). During his rookie season, Jovic only appeared in 15 games for the Heat. He showcased some of his talent, averaging 5.5 points, 2.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game while shooting 40.6 percent from the field.

This offseason, Jovic and Miami’s first-round pick in the 2023 NBA Draft – Jaime Jaquez Jr. – have both been involved in trade rumors as the team pursues All-Star guard Damian Lillard. It’s likely that the Portland Trail Blazers would want one or both of Miami’s young forwards in a potential Lillard deal.

While Jovic hasn’t showcased much at the NBA level, his play on the international stage is showing that he could potentially be an impact player for Miami. It’s also worth noting that the former first-round pick thrived in the G League last season.

Jovic appeared in seven regular season G League games during the 2022-23 season, averaging 12.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. The 20-year-old forward showed that he can shoot the ball at an impressive clip during his G League games, hitting 46.7 percent of his shots from the field and 34.5 percent of them from beyond the arc.

Jovic has already stated this offseason that he’d love to remain with the Heat, but only time will tell if the organization decides to trade him. For now, he’s doing all he can to prove he can compete for a rotation spot in the 2023-24 season.

With Max Strus and Gabe Vincent leaving Miami this offseason, there’s a good chance that there are minutes up for grabs, and Jovic could be in line to earn a role.